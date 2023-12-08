Paul Heyman reacts to The Bloodline's huge match announcement featuring Randy Orton

Paul Heyman took to Instagram to react to The Bloodline's upcoming match against Randy Orton and LA Knight.

WWE has confirmed that Orton and Knight will be in action against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match following their confrontation last week. On last week's show, Orton officially signed with the blue brand and started his feud with The Bloodline. He also hit Jimmy with an RKO and put Roman Reigns on notice.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman shared the match graphic of Orton and Knight vs. Jimmy and Solo. Reacting to the match, he sent a two-word message.

"TRENDING WORLDWIDE..," wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

Randy Orton opened up about his possible Hollywood aspirations outside of WWE

Randy Orton recently opened up about his aspirations outside of WWE, stating that he won't take another day for granted.

Speaking in an interview on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Orton claimed that he loves his work as a professional wrestler and got a second chance with his career after recovering from his recent injury. Orton said:

"When I was 19, I signed with the WWE. So I'm like the only guy that's never left and come back, well, other than John Cena. But I'm gonna be here. This is me. I'm not moving on to Hollywood. I love what I do. I just had 18 months off recovering from a spinal fusion. So, I was kinda faced with the fact that I might not be able to do this again. So, it's almost like I got a second lease on my career, and I'm not gonna take a day for granted, not a second in the ring for granted."

Orton is expected to feud with Roman Reigns in early 2024 and possibly challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

