Paul Heyman reacts with a two-word message after major Roman Reigns announcement outside WWE

Paul Heyman sent a two-word message ahead of his on-screen reunion with Roman Reigns. The two WWE Superstars have been confirmed to appear at the Power Players event.

Heyman has been absent from WWE television for several weeks. He was previously taken out by the new Bloodline, who sent The Wiseman through the announcer's table after he refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as The Tribal Chief.

On his Instagram story, Heyman sent a two-word message ahead of his and Reigns' appearance outside WWE.

"NEXT WEEK" read Heyman's Instagram story.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Reigns returned to WWE programming for the first time since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

He interfered during the Bloodline Rules Match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. The Original Tribal Chief set his sights on his former stablemate, hitting him with a Spear, which led to Rhodes successfully retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Paul Heyman explained when he would like to return to WWE TV alongside Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman has been absent from Roman Reigns' corner since the latter's return at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Speaking at the Fanatics Fest, Heyman stated that he would return once he feels it's relevant to return and add something meaningful to Reigns' feud with the new Bloodline. He said:

"I will come back when it's relevant for me to come back. When I need to come back, when I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride coattails and hang off of his glory. (...) I wanna do something that contributes and makes you sit there and say, 'I love Roman Reigns, but my god I love him so much more when he's with The Wiseman Paul Heyman.'"

A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Reigns was taken out by the new Bloodline, who put him through the announcer's table. The OTC almost regained the UIa Fala, which is currently in the possession of Solo Sikoa. However, the returning Jacob Fatu proved to be the game-changer for Sikoa's faction, as Reigns was hit with a Triple Powerbomb.

