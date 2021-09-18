Paul Heyman reacts to WWE announcing Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel

Paul Heyman has tweeted out his reaction to Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar being announced for WWE Crown Jewel on October 21, 2021.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two megastars have been feuding on WWE SmackDown ever since, as The Beast Incarnate has his eyes on Reigns' title.

Paul Heyman, who has been Brock Lesnar's advocate in the past, is in an uncomfortable position. He attempted to make Lesnar understand that both he and Reigns can rule the WWE if he eyes a different title but to no avail. WWE has now made Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns official for Crown Jewel 2021.

Heyman posted a tweet hyping up the match with a photo from a recent Brock Lesnar shoot:

"There’s a BEAST-ly barbarian storming the gates on the Island of Relevancy!" Heyman wrote.

Paul Heyman is still loyal to Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar's return left many fans wondering if Paul Heyman would end up switching sides. Over the past few weeks, Heyman's demeanor has made it clear that he remains on Roman Reigns' side.

However, that doesn't mean that Heyman wants any beef with his old client. Heyman recently spoke about the possibility of him managing both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar together:

"I don’t know if we end up in a situation where Brock Lesnar can’t go after a different championship other than Roman Reigns’ and he can have his advocate and Roman Reigns can have his special counsel. There’s a lot of decisions to be made and there’s a lot of scenarios that can play out and I dare suggest anyone who thinks that they have this figured out doesn’t have a clue as to the twists and turns that could and will come in the near future," said Heyman.

Roman Reigns will take on "The Demon" Finn Balor at Extreme Rules with the Universal title on the line. If Reigns manages to come out of that match with the gold still in his hands, he will defend it at Crown Jewel against Lesnar.

What is your prediction for Crown Jewel? Who will come out on top when the dust has settled?

