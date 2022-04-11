Paul Heyman on working with WWE Hall of Famers

Paul Heyman recalled managing Stone Cold and The Undertaker during the initial stages of their wrestling careers.

Many wrestling managers have come and gone, but few are as famous as Paul Heyman. He took on the role of becoming an advocate for some legendary WWE Superstars, including the likes of Brock Lesnar, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, and CM Punk, among others.

During an interview with 101 WRIF, Heyman talked about managing WWE Hall of Famers, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker. The former ECW owner stated that he managed The Rattlesnake during his time at WCW, praising the legend but also commending the fact that he chose not to wrestle Roman Reigns for his final match.

"First of all, Stone Cold Steve Austin was managed by me in WCW before he came to WWE. In between WCW and WWE, Steve Austin stopped off in ECW, which I owned at the time. So I've known Steve Austin for over 30 years and I'm very proud of him and I thought it was very smart for him to wrestle his last match instead of stepping up and trying one more run against The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns." [H/T Fightful]

As for The Deadman, Paul commented on how he was one of the people who made The Undertaker's transition to WWE smoother. He congratulated his Hall of Fame induction while as always, bragging about the Tribal Chief.

"As for the Undertaker, I've managed him as well in WCW. As he has revealed in the past few weeks during some interviews, I was one of the people that facilitated his move to WWE and to become The Undertaker, and I also applaud his decision to enter the Hall of Fame, signifying the end of The Undertaker's career, before he got itchy, and decided to step up one more time against The Tribal Chief, to get smashed, the same way Brock Lesnar did at WrestleMania this past Sunday. So I have enjoyed both Austin and Undertaker's final bow, and I encourage others to take final vows before they step into the ring with Roman Reigns and get hurt," Heyman said.

Paul Heyman is currently tied to The Bloodline, managing WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and acting as his Chief Counsel.

Paul Heyman made some bold claims for The Bloodline

Those who become a Paul Heyman guy reach heights of success in the industry. It has been highlighted even now with Roman Reigns and The Usos having gold around their waist.

Taking to social media, the former ECW personality claimed in an Instagram post how The Bloodline is currently the most dominant faction in the sport's history, comparing them to the likes of DX, The Hart Foundation, The Four Horsemen, and many more.

There is no doubt that Paul Heyman will be leaving a legacy just as big as those he has managed. The Chief Counsel to The Tribal Chief has managed to elevate superstars to legendary status with his mic skills and sharp wit.

