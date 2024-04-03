Paul Heyman received a text from 'furious' star after WWE canceled promised match

A top name has revealed an interesting story about texting Paul Heyman after WWE canceled a big match that was promised to them.

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch were fierce rivals back in the day. Unfortunately, the duo never had a singles match on WWE TV. Rousey is currently promoting her new book, Our Fight: A Memoir, in which she opened up in detail about her frustration with not getting her 'promised' match with Lynch.

As per Ronda's book, WWE had promised her a match with The Man but later canceled the same. She was furious over the development and texted Paul Heyman, demanding that she put Charlotte Flair over on WWE SmackDown. She then had a chat with Triple H and was later paired with her real-life best friend Shayna Baszler on WWE TV.

Ronda Rousey was close to being managed by Paul Heyman

After Ronda Rousey's signing in 2018, many fans were expecting her to align with Paul Heyman on WWE TV. It never happened, though. While speaking with Rick Rubin on the Tetragrammaton podcast, Heyman opened up about having "limited options" in his WWE agreement, which contained a list of potential superstars he could manage.

Here's what Heyman said:

"They don't measure up to where you're used to seeing my character bring someone down to the ring, which is either the main event of WrestleMania or close to it. One of the few names on this list was Roman Reigns. Another was Brock Lesnar, obviously. Another was Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey was having a baby. Brock Lesnar wasn't coming back with Saudi being down. That kinda left Roman Reigns in there.”

Rousey lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023. She left WWE immediately after. She has been taking shots left and right at the promotion lately and it seems highly unlikely that she will ever make a return.

