Paul Heyman references John Cena to warn popular WWE Superstar ahead of a huge segment on this week's SmackDown

Paul Heyman took to his official Instagram handle to warn the YouTube star Logan Paul by referencing a popular John Cena segment.

Logan Paul called out Roman Reigns during his appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. This led to an altercation between the two WWE Stars on social media, with The Tribal Chief asking his Wiseman to handle the situation.

After Paul accepted Triple H's invitation for this week's SmackDown, Heyman put the young 27-year-old star on notice.

"Mad props to @WWEonFOX for the 1st slide. And mad props to ME for the 2nd slide, which shows what happened when my #TribalChief @RomanReigns told me to HANDLE @JohnCena. I just hope @LoganPaul understands what he's gotten himself into." wrote Heyman in his warning message to Logan Paul.

Check out Heyman's Instagram post:

In 2021, Reigns and Cena feuded with each other for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. However, the multi-time WWE World Champion was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Reigns.

How did Logan Paul react to Paul Heyman's initial warning on Twitter?

In the aftermath of Roman Reigns' appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, he took to Twitter to put Logan Paul on notice for calling him out after he left the show.

"I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!. Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle," wrote Reigns.

In response, Paul Heyman claimed that he was going to handle the situation, to which Logan responded with the following:

"Exactly how do you plan on handling me?"

Paul, who has only competed in two WWE matches so far, could find himself standing across the ring with The Tribal Chief unless Paul Heyman has any other devious plans in mind.

Do you want to see Logan Paul take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.

