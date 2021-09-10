"I knew it from the moment they said" - Paul Heyman reflects on Brock Lesnar conquering The Undertaker

Paul Heyman says he knew Brock Lesnar was going to conquer The Undertaker’s WrestleMania undefeated streak as soon as WWE announced the match.

In 2014, Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 to end his legendary opponent’s 21-match winning run at the event. The match outcome has gone down as one of the most surprising in WWE history.

Speaking to Z100 New York’s Josh Martinez, Heyman was asked about the moment he found out that WWE’s higher-ups wanted Lesnar to win at WrestleMania 30. The former ECW owner responded by revealing what he said to his former client after hearing the news of the match announcement.

“I think the better question is, ‘When did The Undertaker find out this is what’s gonna happen?’” Heyman said. “I knew it from the moment they said, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of Brock versus Undertaker for WrestleMania,’ and I turned to Brock, I said, ‘Well, you’re getting the streak… one way or another.'”

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years as a WWE Superstar. He finished his career with a WrestleMania record of 25 wins and two losses. His only defeats at the event came against Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 30, 2014) and Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 33, 2017).

Brock Lesnar allegedly didn’t want to defeat The Undertaker

According to former WWE commentator and executive Jim Ross, Brock Lesnar had reservations about defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30.

Ross said at a Q&A in 2015 that Lesnar asked to lose against The Deadman. However, Vince McMahon had already decided that he wanted The Beast Incarnate to win the match.

The Undertaker and his storyline brother, Kane, both agreed during a WWE interview in 2020 that Roman Reigns should have ended the undefeated streak.

