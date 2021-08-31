5 Ideas Brock Lesnar allegedly disagreed with in WWE

As one of WWE’s highest-profile stars, it is only natural that Brock Lesnar sometimes has a say in which opponents he feuds with on television.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been involved in rivalries with almost every top star in WWE over the last two decades. From The Rock and Triple H to John Cena and Roman Reigns, The Beast Incarnate has done battle with the best of the best.

Speaking to the Associated Press in 2016, Lesnar played down suggestions that he has backstage power to influence his own storylines.

“This is a job and I’m not caught up into it like maybe I’m supposed to be,” Lesnar said. “I approach this as, I’m a skilled worker. I clock in, I clock out. People pay to watch me and, by chance, I guess they find me entertaining… When I look back and what I’m proud of is the money in my bank account.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Despite those comments, several stories have emerged over the years about the eight-time WWE World Champion attempting to change his bookings and storyline developments.

In this article, let’s take a look at five ideas that Lesnar allegedly disagreed with during his WWE career.

#5 Brock Lesnar did not want to break The Undertaker’s undefeated streak

If Brock Lesnar had his way, he would not have been the person to conquer The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

Former WWE commentator and executive Jim Ross answered fans’ questions at a Q&A with Shawn Michaels in Manchester, England in 2015. A recap of the event from Wrestling Inc. featured an interesting comment from Ross about Lesnar’s reluctance to defeat his legendary opponent.

“The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak ending is discussed, and Michaels admits that he wasn't a fan of the decision, and neither was JR,” the report stated. “JR talked about Brock Lesnar not wanting to beat the streak and asking to lose the match, but the decision had been made.”

The Undertaker has previously spoken about Vince McMahon deciding to book Brock Lesnar as the person to end his 21-match winning run at WrestleMania. During a conversation with Kane in 2020, The Brothers of Destruction both agreed that Roman Reigns should have been the person to defeat him first.

