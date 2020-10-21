5 WWE Superstars who were accused of backstage politics

With so many high-profile Superstars and personalities involved in WWE, it is inevitable that behind-the-scenes clashes are going to happen.

For example, in August 2018, one former WWE Superstar was supposed to be involved in a big moment at the end of the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. However, plans changed at the last minute due to another Superstar making a different suggestion right before the show went on the air.

On another occasion, one of WWE’s most iconic Champions allegedly derailed the careers of two Superstars following differences of opinion backstage.

In this article, let’s find out the full details behind those stories, plus three others, as we take a look at five WWE Superstars who were accused of backstage politics by at least one WWE colleague.

#5 WWE veteran Brock Lesnar

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose in WWE) made a lot of headlines in 2016 when he claimed on The Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network that he was “met with laziness” by Brock Lesnar ahead of their match at WrestleMania 32.

On that occasion, Moxley did not necessarily have an issue with Lesnar’s backstage politics. The former Shield member was more frustrated that his opponent seemed disinterested in the match and he was not very receptive to any of his ideas.

Speaking to PW Torch’s Wade Keller, Moxley told another story about the time that Lesnar politicked his way into getting what he wanted in his match against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2018.

WWE’s creative team came up with an idea that would have seen The Shield reunite at the end of the show.

Lesnar then arrived and suggested a different idea, including Braun Strowman but not the rest of The Shield.

“Brock comes in at 6pm and changes everything. And Vince [McMahon] is like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna go with Brock’s idea,’ and it made everybody else look stupid except Brock, and the writers are just sitting there watching it in a room and they’re just like, ‘Come on, we had this great ending to the show.’”

Strowman failed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract after Lesnar threw the briefcase towards the top of the WWE SummerSlam ramp. The Beast then re-entered the ring and walked into a spear from Reigns, who picked up the win.

Moxley said Strowman looked like a “doofus” and he believes Lesnar is the only person who benefited from the chaotic finish.