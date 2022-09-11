Paul Heyman reportedly told WWE star his in-ring work is like Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE manager Paul Heyman recently compared Madcap Moss' style of hitting the ring ropes to that of Stone Cold Steve Austin, according to the SmackDown star.

Moss has been a part of WWE since 2014, beginning his journey as part of the NXT brand and then moving to the main roster. He debuted on RAW in 2020 and was previously Happy Corbin's lackey before branching out to embark on a solo run.

During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio show, Moss recalled the praise that Heyman showered on him when the latter was in charge of RAW. The veteran promoter told the former 24/7 Champion that he resembled Steve Austin in the ring.

"He [Paul Heyman] said that to me. When he was running RAW, he said, ‘I’ve never seen anyone hit the ropes like that since Steve Austin’ and again, yeah, he did. He hit ‘em with reckless abandon and that’s who I try to emulate doing that," said Moss. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Heyman was Executive Director of RAW between June 2019 and June 2020, which is when Moss was called up to the main roster.

Madcap Moss is excited to work under Triple H in WWE

Moss said in the same interview with Busted Open Radio that he is the kind of person that The Game seemingly likes. The SmackDown star highlighted that his conversations with Triple H have been promising.

He feels that WWE characters can have several layers, but what matters is their performance in the ring, which he's confident of doing well.

Madcap Moss' character was repackaged earlier this year after he split from Happy Corbin on the blue brand. His new gimmick seems to have won over the fans, which was evident at Clash at the Castle. He and The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy and Theory at the show to a massive ovation from the crowd.

