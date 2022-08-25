Former WWE Champion gives his honest opinion of Paul Heyman

Top WWE star Rey Mysterio recently recalled his first meeting with Paul Heyman and his opinion of the former ECW promoter.

The Master of the 619 and Heyman first met in 1995 when the masked star signed for the latter's Extreme Championship Wrestling promotion. However, the wrestling veterans are now signed to WWE.

During a recent interview with FOX News, Mysterio detailed his initial interaction with The Tribal Chief's Special Counsel and the latter's kind gesture.

"Great guy, right away," Mysterio said of Heyman. "I remember walking up to Paul and asking him, ‘Excuse me, Mr. Heyman, is it OK if we use a table? You know, we wanted to do this with the table’ and, he’s so funny, he’s like ‘great, you can use a table, you can use the car, you can use a chair, use whatever you want, go out there and have a great time." (H/T Fox News)

Mysterio and Heyman are two of WWE's most experienced on-air talents and have been integral to the professional wrestling business for the past several decades.

Former WWE personality has high praise for Paul Heyman's promo skills

Heyman is currently aligned with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and has delivered some incredible promos on behalf of the latter over the last few years.

Fellow wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently praised the former promoter for his impressive command over the audience. Speaking on his Drive thru podcast, Cornette said:

"Have you noticed, they cannot 'what' Paul Heyman, if he doesn't want to be 'whated' [sic] because he is so good, he doesn't have to pause, he doesn't take a break, he doesn't use a period. He keeps going with no natural break for them to jump in and do that until finally they've decided to just take the ride with him and listen to what he says. He's impervious there. He has the most talented mouth that has ever been in wrestling." (H/T Sportskeeda)

During his time as a ringside manager in WWE, Paul Heyman has worked with many of the company's top names, from Brock Lesnar to CM Punk and now Roman Reigns. Fans will have to wait and see how his alliance with The Tribal Chief will play out in the near future.

Is Paul Heyman wrestling's greatest ever talker? Or does someone else come to mind? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

