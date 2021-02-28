Paul Heyman reveals his honest thoughts about "special" Seth Rollins

During the latest edition of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman had some serious praise for Seth Rollins.

On this week's Talking Smack, Rollins was a guest and had a lot to say about his current feud with Cesaro. After a brief chat with Paul Heyman, Rollins took his leave.

After Seth left, Heyman told Kayla Braxton that his lower back was hurting earlier in the day, but he felt better after shaking hands with Rollins.

Heyman then said that there's something "special" about Rollins. Soon after the show came to an end, Heyman posted a tweet heaping praise on Rollins. Paul Heyman stated that he believes Rollins is someone who benefits SmackDown.

Was this a big tease for Paul Heyman's future?

Paul Heyman made it clear that he is a big fan of Seth Rollins. He literally said that shaking hands with Rollins made him feel better.

After a short hiatus, Seth Rollins returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble and has established himself as a top heel on the blue brand. Many believed that Rollins would return as a babyface, but it seems WWE has other plans for his character.

Trying to lead the blind the way they know not is often a difficult task. #Smackdown #EmbraceTheVision https://t.co/qBzRUO9EIX — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 27, 2021

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest heel on WWE TV, but Paul Heyman could have his eyes on Seth Rollins. If things remain the same, it won't surprise many if Rollins and Reigns ally somewhere down the line.

What are your thoughts on Paul Heyman's major praise of Seth Rollins? Do you want to see the duo align soon, leading to Rollins joining Roman Reigns in a mega heel faction? Sound off in the comments.