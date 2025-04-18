Paul Heyman reveals an important countdown starts the day immediately after WrestleMania 41 

WWE's Paul Heyman has opened up about preparing for WrestleMania 41 and starting work for next year's edition immediately after The Show of Shows ends. The Wiseman said 'Mania season begins for him as soon as the current edition ends.

Heyman has been a mainstay on WWE TV for a long time and is one of the most respected veterans in the business. His work as Roman Reigns' Special Counsel during the height of The Bloodline garnered massive praise from the WWE Universe.

In a new interview on Uncrowned, Paul Heyman shared an interesting detail about his preparation for WrestleMania. As per The Wiseman, as soon as WrestleMania comes to a close, he starts working for next year's edition.

“WrestleMania season begins for me the day after WrestleMania. The moment the main event I'm participating in ends, we start getting ready for the next WrestleMania and that main event,” Heyman says. "It's a consistent, constant process. It's not just once it's announced, now you have to take it seriously. You take it seriously all the time. It's like being President of the United States. It's like being chairman of a company." [H/T Yahoo Sports]

Paul Heyman will be heavily involved in the main event of WrestleMania 41

The main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 will pit Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins against each other in a Triple Threat match. Heyman has been an integral part of this storyline for months.

Recently on SmackDown, Punk revealed the favor Heyman owed him and said the veteran must be in his corner at The Show of Shows.

Many fans are speculating that Heyman will fully align with Punk at 'Mania and leave Roman Reigns for good. Some also believe he will betray Punk and Reigns and join forces with Seth Rollins when all is said and done.

