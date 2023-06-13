Paul Heyman reveals the line he wanted to say to Sami Zayn but was not allowed on WWE TV

Paul Heyman recently shared the dialog he wanted to have with Sami Zayn during their time together in The Bloodline. However, it did not make WWE television because of its racial undertones.

Zayn put a lot of spotlight on The Bloodline during his brief time with the group. It was one of the most entertaining storylines in recent memory that culminated at WrestleMania 39 with Zayn and Kevin Owens winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

In a recent appearance on Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast, The Wise Man of The Bloodline revealed that he wanted to say a line to Sami Zayn from the movie True Romance. But he wasn't allowed to because of the racial undertones that come with it.

"I always wanted to do this thing with Sami, 'You know what your problem is Sami? You thought it was white boy day. Take it from the one white boy on the Island of Relevancy, on the Island of Relevancy, it ain't ever white boy day,'" Heyman said. "Of course, there's no way they let me say that on television. It's not about the racial overtones to it or the skin color of a Polynesian against the pale white Sami from Montreal, Quebec. It's about a mentality."

Heyman went on to say that Sami's complexion made him the odd man out, even though Paul himself fit in due to his Wise Man role.

"Because Sami is as caucasian as a caucasian can be. He does not fit in on the on the Island of Relevancy. He just doesn't. I do because I'm the Wise Man. I'm the exception. I'm Tom Hagen. I'm the non-Corleone in the Corleone family. I'm the adopted one." (h/t Fightful)

Paul Heyman was referring to the True Romance scene involving Gary Oldman and Christian Slater. The film was released in 1993 but was a box-office failure. However, many critics have praised it as one of the best movies of the decade.

Sami Zayn appears on SmackDown to speak to Jey Uso

Due to his status as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, Sami Zayn was able to appear on SmackDown last week despite being drafted to Raw. Zayn spoke to Jey Uso about life after The Bloodline, and how Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are manipulating him to go against his brother Jimmy.

Zayn also said that he could have remained friends with The Usos in a different world. Nevertheless, he wished Jey good luck ahead of his United States Championship match against Austin Theory.

Jey ended up losing to Theory toward the end of SmackDown after Jimmy accidentally superkicked his brother. The show ended with Jey walking out on his twin.

Do you think Jey Uso will finally come to his senses like Sami Zayn back in the Royal Rumble or go back to being under The Tribal Chief's control? Give your answer in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes