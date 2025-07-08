Paul Heyman reveals the name of Seth Rollins' faction

Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed have been wreaking havoc in WWE over the past few months. Although the group hasn't officially named itself yet, The Oracle referred to them as The Empire on RAW, seemingly confirming that they will go by that name.
Paul Heyman aligned with The Visionary at WrestleMania 41, where he betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns. The duo soon added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to their faction and has been the most dominant group in WWE. They showcased their strength on RAW this week, where Breakker took out Sami Zayn while Reed also laid out Jey Uso. The group leader, Seth Rollins, also scored a victory over Penta.
The faction had already revealed their plans during the opening promo on RAW, where Paul Heyman addressed them as The Empire, referencing the Star Wars movie, The Empire Strikes Back. It seems that the villainous stable will go by that name, as Heyman dubbed them The Empire multiple times.
Seth Rollins will be in action at Saturday Night's Main Event
Seth Rollins will have a chance to prove his dominance at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, where he will face LA Knight. The two have been embroiled in a feud since Rollins' faction cost The Megastar an opportunity to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. They will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at the upcoming WWE show.
LA Knight was also on the red brand last night, where he attacked The Visionary after his match against Penta. Knight then escaped through the crowd before The Empire could strike back.
Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins also took several shots at Roman Reigns during the opening promo on RAW, which has led many to speculate that the OTC might return to seek vengeance at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Reigns has been absent from WWE programming since RAW after WrestleMania, where he was attacked by Rollins and Bron Breakker. However, he is expected to return soon and compete in a match at SummerSlam.
