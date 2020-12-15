Paul Heyman reveals why he was paired up with CM Punk

Paul Heyman was recently seen on an Inside the Ropes live show. He discussed his on-screen partnership with CM Punk, and the reason why the two men were paired together.

CM Punk was a Paul Heyman guy back in 2012, all the way up until Heyman's betrayal at Money in the Bank 2013. Heyman continues to be good friends with Punk even to this day.

Once upon a time, my name was not allowed to be uttered w/in @WWE. 6 yrs ago to the day, @CMPunk changed all that. pic.twitter.com/lp2ElJSwNW — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 27, 2017

Speaking on his pairing with The Voice of the Voiceless, Paul Heyman revealed the reaction both men had when they were told they would be working together on-screen. At the time, both CM Punk and Heyman had a lot of backstage heat.

"I look over at him at he says ‘Can you believe they’re f***ing putting us together?’ And I’m like ‘We’re both gonna be f***ing fired in the next four weeks, don’t you get it?’ And he goes ‘But the s**t we’re going to stir in four weeks, they don’t f***ing have a clue!’ I loved working with him, I loved it. I had the time of my life." H/t Inside the Ropes

Paul Heyman says he was paired with CM Punk in order to prevent John Cena from being booed

Paul Heyman believes his pairing with CM Punk was not really an attempt to enhance Punk's talent, considering Punk's obvious skill on the mic. Heyman said he was paired with The Best in the World in order to make his heel turn more successful and to prevent fans from booing John Cena.

"How do you turn CM Punk heel in Chicago? Make it even more difficult: How do you turn him heel on John Cena? Because Night Of Champions is in Boston, which is John Cena’s hometown, where they are sure to boo John Cena and cheer CM Punk. So, Vince comes up with the idea ‘If I can’t make them boo him, I can at least make them gasp.'" H/t Inside the Ropes

CM Punk did return to the WWE shortly in their Backstage segment on FOX. However, the possibility of seeing Punk in a WWE ring once again is highly unlikely.

Despite that, CM Punk has found the idea of working with Roman Reigns interesting. He has said that if it were to happen, the spectacle would be taken to new heights thanks to Heyman's association with Reigns. Only time will tell.