Paul Heyman reveals Roman Reigns' last demand ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Paul Heyman will be in Roman Reigns' corner in a few hours when he main event's WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia against LA Knight.

On SmackDown ahead of the show, Heyman noted that Reigns was currently the most savage he had ever been and that Nick Aldis needed to have a medical team on-site to prepare for what would happen to the rising star.

Paul Heyman shared a message ahead of Crown Jewel

Ahead of the premium live event, Heyman shared a message on social media where he claimed that Reigns commands the viewership of the WWE Universe.

Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel, knowing that there are several combustible elements in play, including Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest.

Roman Reigns isn't expected to compete for WWE until The Royal Rumble

One of the biggest talking points of the show is that Roman Reigns isn't scheduled to wrestle again after Crown Jewel until The Royal Rumble, as per the reports.

The Tribal Chief was expected to be part of the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, and many believed that he would wrestle Seth Rollins in a brand vs. brand match, but that will seemingly no longer be the case.

Reports suggest that Reigns could be set for another lengthy hiatus from the company and that he won't wrestle a match until The Royal Rumble in January 2024. This has led to speculation that a title change could be set to take place at Crown Jewel, which could be why he's taking a break.

All will become clear in just a few hours when Crown Jewel streams live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Reigns will lose his championship at Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here