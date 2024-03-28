Paul Heyman reveals what a three-year-old Roman Reigns said when they met for the first time

Paul Heyman has disclosed the details of his very first meeting with Roman Reigns, when the latter was just a three-year-old kid.

Reigns and Heyman joined forces way back in 2020, immediately after the former made his return at SummerSlam 2020. The duo later formed The Bloodline with The Usos. Today, The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in all of WWE.

On a recent edition of The Rich Eisen Show, the 58-year-old veteran opened up about his first meeting with The Tribal Chief. He revealed what a three-year-old Reigns said to him when the duo met the very first time.

"I first met Roman Reigns when he was three years old and his father Sika, of the Wild Samoans, brought him into the locker room in Panama City, Florida. And even at three years old, he had so much charisma. I mean, I thought he was going to become a child star, you know. Like a child actor, like Ron Howard or whomever. Roman had so much charisma, even at three years old, 'Nice to meet you,' you know? Just shaking your hand, and you look into those piercing eyes and you say, 'Oh my God, this kid's a star, and he's three years old.' He had that intangible IT factor, you just knew you were in the presence of someone or something special, even though it's a three-year-old kid running around." [12:19-13:04]

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have grown quite close over the past four years

Heyman and Reigns have been on-screen allies for four years now. The duo is reportedly quite close in real life as well. According to many in the know, Reigns has nothing but respect and admiration for the WWE veteran.

The former SmackDown General Manager is all set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Fans are quite excited to find out who inducts him into the Hall of Fame. They certainly won't mind if The Tribal Chief himself ends up inducting The Wiseman.

