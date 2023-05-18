Paul Heyman reveals which wrestler inspired Vince McMahon to use the term "WWE Superstar"

Paul Heyman has shared an interesting factoid while paying tribute to Billy Graham, who recently passed away at the age of 79.

Billy Graham will go down in history as one of the most influential wrestlers ever. Many in-ring legends were inspired by his charisma and his mannerisms in and out of the squared circle.

The WWE Hall of Famer passed away on May 17, 2023, and Ric Flair shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter. His passing left the wrestling world in mourning, and several wrestlers took to social media to pay tribute to the late legend.

Paul Heyman shared a tweet as well, revealing that Vince McMahon began using the term "WWE Superstars" after Graham left his mark on the business.

"Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!"

Paul Heyman once jokingly teased a match between Billy Graham and CM Punk

Back in 2013, then-WWE Superstar CM Punk cut a promo on an episode of RAW that didn't sit well with Billy Graham. Punk took a shot at former WWE Champion Bruno Sammartino in his promo, and Graham wasn't happy.

The WWE legend took to his official Facebook page and shared a lengthy rant targeting The Second City Saint.

Paul Heyman noticed the post and jokingly wrote on Twitter that Punk should defend his WWE title against Graham at Madison Square Garden. Heyman has been a big fan of Graham since he was a young gun in the business.

Check out this throwback picture of Graham being interviewed by a 20-year-old Heyman in 1986:

Billy Graham revolutionized the wrestling industry like very few did before and after him. His legacy will live on forever in the annals of pro wrestling history.

The Sportskeeda community sends its heartfelt condolences to Billy Graham's family.

