Watch: Paul Heyman lets out a hilarious scream in a behind-the-scenes video with Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and his special counsel Paul Heyman were recently spotted in a hilarious behind-the-scenes video recorded by a fan.

The Samoan has been on the run of his life since returning to the blue brand in 2020. Aligning himself with Brock Lesnar's former advocate, The Tribal Chief gimmick has seen Roman soar to heights never seen before in modern WWE history.

Since pairing up in 2020, the two have consistently been the most entertaining act on WWE television. The partnership has been especially beneficial for The Head of the Table, who recently surpassed 500 days as Universal Champion.

In the behind-the-scenes video, the duo appear to be running away from Drew McIntyre on a golf cart, whose sword was stolen by The Universal Champion.

You can check out the entire clip below and hear Paul Heyman's hilarious screams as he tries to fend off The Scottish Psychopath:

Paul Heyman believes WWE hasn't seen the best of Roman Reigns

While Roman Reigns might be the top superstar in pro wrestling today, his special counsel believes this isn't even the The Tribal Chief's best version.

Speaking with Corey Graves on After the Bell, Heyman explained that The Universal Champion is always looking to improve and be a better version of himself every day:

“You haven’t seen the best of Roman [Reigns] yet. A year from now he will be far greater than what he is today. That’s his goal. Roman this Friday will be better than Roman last Friday. Roman next Friday, he will be able to look back at this Friday’s appearance and say, ‘Wow, I can do that so much better,’ and he will," said Heyman (H/t 411MANIA)

Roman Reigns will face Paul Heyman's former client Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 after the latter won the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. The SmackDown duo are on the hit-list of The Beast Incarnate after they cost him the WWE title at the Rumble.

