Paul Heyman says some WWE Superstars are ready to "step up" to Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman thinks WWE has several Superstars who can feud with Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38 and that the company isn't running out of strong opponents for The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns has been at the top of his game in WWE over the last two years, defeating several top stars. He has run roughshod over most of the SmackDown roster and has a shortage of fresh opponents.

In his recent interaction with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the host asked Paul Heyman if there are more top-level superstars who can feud with Roman Reigns. The legendary manager stated that there are a few wrestlers who are capable of challenging Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38 but didn't name them as he feels that it is up to them to step up:

"I think there are some people who are really ready to step up and I'm not going to name them as it is up to them to step up. And they're not going to get the benefit of my endorsement if they don't know that it's time for them to step up. There are still some very big-money matches for Roman Reigns. Is this the biggest one (against Brock Lesnar) on the table at the moment? Of course it is."

Heyman added:

"It is the main event of WrestleMania - the biggest WrestleMania match of all-time. Winner take all, title vs. title, unification matches. Are there other people that are ready to step into the spotlight and give Roman Reigns a fight? Absolutely. Are they destined to make an impact this Sunday? They better, if they want to be next in line to challenge Roman Reigns."

Heyman was confident of Reigns beating Brock Lesnar when the two meet on Sunday at WrestleMania 38.

Who could Roman Reigns face in WWE after WrestleMania 38?

The rumor which has been doing the rounds for several months is that Reigns could feud with The Rock next in WWE, culminating in a match between the two at next year's WrestleMania in SoFi Stadium.

There's also the possibility of Reigns feuding with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman recently called The Tribal Chief his "kryptonite."

The two were involved in a few singles matches at live events last week, which may be an indication that that's the direction the company wants to go after The Show of Shows.

