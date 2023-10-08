Paul Heyman's bizarre new look turns heads at WWE Fastlane

It was a historical moment at WWE Fastlane when Paul Heyman appeared, and for the first time in his career, he was sporting a fully grey head of hair.

Heyman was in the corner of The Bloodline, and Corey Graves made several comments about his new look as he made his way out to the ring, noting that Roman Reigns' absence had aged him somewhat.

The Wiseman appeared just yesterday on SmackDown and was part of a number of segments where he was seen with black streaks in his hair. Heyman looked completely different when he appeared at Fastlane 2023 and could now be embracing this look as a way to show the stress he is under as the man at the helm of The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns will make his return for the first time in several weeks on SmackDown on Friday, so it will be interesting to see his reaction to the loss at Fastlane and the recent changes within his family.

There is also the possibility that The Tribal Chief won't return to the company alone, which would allow him to recruit more members to The Bloodline.

