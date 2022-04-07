Paul Heyman's bold four-word reaction to Roman Reigns defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman made a bold comment about Roman Reigns in one of his latest Instagram posts.

The Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday in a "Winner Takes All" match. As a result, Reigns now holds the WWE and the Universal Championships.

His "Special Counsel" Paul Heyman has been hyping him up on social media ever since the big WrestleMania win. Earlier tonight, Heyman shared a picture of The Bloodline and made quite a bold comment about Reigns. According to him, "Roman Reigns IS WrestleMania!"

Paul Heyman has been an integral part of Roman Reigns' rise on SmackDown

WWE turned Roman Reigns heel upon his big return at SummerSlam 2020. The cherry on the top was yet to come, though.

Mere days later, Reigns aligned with Paul Heyman in one of the biggest surprises of the year. He went on to defeat Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at WWE Payback to win the Universal title. No one on the WWE roster has been able to defeat him for the belt over the past two years.

When one thinks of the biggest superstars to ever grace the squared circle at The Show of Shows, Reigns' name is bound to come up. The Tribal Chief will go down as one of the most successful wrestlers in WrestleMania history. He has competed in six WrestleMania main events so far, and has won four of those.

The list of Reigns' WrestleMania main event victims reads like a who's who of pro-wrestling greats. He has defeated Triple H, The Undertaker, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Brock Lesnar, so far.

A few other notable names have been dubbed the greatest stars in the history of WrestleMania. Names like Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker immediately come to mind.

Do you agree with Paul Heyman's assessment of Reigns? Has he really become WrestleMania itself? Sound off in the comments below!

