Paul Heyman's former real-life rival loves his work with Roman Reigns and The Usos in WWE (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman has impressed a lot of people with his work alongside Roman Reigns and The Usos, including a former WWE writer.

Brian Gewirtz was the lead writer of RAW in the early 2000s when Heyman worked in the same role on SmackDown. On one occasion, the two men received seven-day suspensions after a booking dispute turned into a minor physical altercation.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Gewirtz said he enjoys watching his former colleague in segments with The Bloodline:

“He’s always been a compelling character, a compelling actor. He can hype a match and a talent like nobody else. I know himself he will say he’s an advocate, he’s not a manager. Maybe that was with Brock [Lesnar], I’m not sure. He’s The Wiseman, whatever he is now… Tribal Counsel, of course, yes. It harkens me back to what I used to like as a kid, which was back when everybody had a manager.” [6:36-7:11]

Brian Gewirtz compares Paul Heyman to WWE’s all-time greats

The likes of Bobby Heenan, Freddie Blassie, and Jimmy Hart are widely considered to be among the greatest wrestling managers of all time.

Brian Gewirtz grew up as a wrestling fan and has always enjoyed the concept of superstars having their own managers:

“Bobby Heenan was, in my opinion, the best to ever do it. All those mid-80s [managers], similar with Paul but in the same kind of vein… the Jimmy Harts, Mr. Fuji, Freddie Blassie, Slick, Luscious Johnny Valiant…” [7:11-7:29]

With over three decades’ experience in the wrestling business, Gewirtz added that Paul Heyman is worthy of being mentioned alongside those legendary names:

“I grew up in the era of managers, or at the very least someone who wasn’t wrestling in the match hyping up verbally the person who was in the match, and occasionally getting involved physically. I think Paul is the modern version of that. He’s hitting a Grand Slam pretty much every time out.” [7:30-7:50]

Gewirtz also clarified that he and Heyman are now on good terms, 20 years after their infamous backstage fight.

