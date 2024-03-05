Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame inductor: Massive name pitched

A WWE veteran believes that Paul Heyman should be inducted into the Hall of Fame by none other than a former world champion. The name in question is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Rattlesnake is quite possibly the biggest star in wrestling history. He was instrumental in WWE beating WCW during the Monday Night Wars. In the end, Vince McMahon bought out his competition. Steve Austin was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 and headlined that year's class.

Several top names have reacted to the news of Paul Heyman's upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray tweeted that he wants to see Stone Cold Steve Austin induct Heyman.

"ps…IMO, the person who should induct @HeymanHustle into the #WWEHOF is @steveaustinBSR 🍻 (w/ maybe a run in by me of course) 🤣."

Paul Heyman never shies away from praising himself for his achievements

An argument can be made for Heyman to be the greatest manager of all time. Many fans believe that the late Bobby Heenan is the GOAT when it comes to on-screen managers.

While speaking with 101 WRIF, Heyman declared himself the greatest manager of all time.

"I think it's undisputed that I am the greatest manager, advocate, and special counsel of all time. If for no other reason than the first 35 years of my stellar career on top," Paul Heyman said. "I am the special counsel for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, the Head of the Table, the end all be all, Roman Reigns who smashed, absolutely smashed Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania to unify the WWE and Universal Heavyweight Championships and is now the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world with this entire industry." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Austin had a brief stint in ECW before he made his way to WWE and became the biggest star in the business. The veteran has nothing but respect for Heyman and would love to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

