Paul Heyman says John Cena loved every moment of WWE Title loss to Hall Of Famer

Paul Heyman shared his honest thoughts on John Cena while speaking about the latter's historic WWE title match with Rob Van Dam at ECW One Night Stand 2006.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on John Cena at the second ECW One Night Stand event in 2006. The match was infamous for the incredibly hostile anti-Cena crowd. The highlight of the night was a large banner hanging from the balcony that stated: 'If Cena wins we riot.'

Paul Heyman had high praise for John Cena while speaking about this particular match with Metro.

Heyman said that there aren't many who feed off their interactions with the WWE Universe like the 16-time World Champion.

Heyman also believes that John Cena loved every moment of his outing with Rob Van Dam despite the hostile crowd reaction.

"John Cena feeds off of the interaction with a live audience like very few people on the face of the planet in history ever have, ever could, ever would, or ever have the ability to generate that level of passion from a live crowd."

"I think John Cena, to this day, loved every single micro moment of it," said Paul Heyman.

John Cena didn't have a pleasant night at ECW One Stand 2006

Rob Van Dam won the Money In The Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 22. He announced his cash-in beforehand and the WWE title match was set for ECW One Night Stand.

The fans didn't hold back one bit while expressing their hatred for John Cena during the match. Cena attempted to throw his T-shirt towards the audience during his entrance but it was thrown back at him by the fans repeatedly until he finally gave up.

Edge's distraction, in the end, led to Rob Van Dam defeating Cena for the WWE title and the crowd erupted into a chorus of cheers.

It was the only WWE title win of Rob Van Dam's career. Cena had started becoming a polarizing figure around this time and the reaction that he received at One Night Stand 2006 is still talked about to this day.