Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso isn't a Universal title feud that fans expected to see. Even thinking about it two months ago, the idea seemed laughable. However, Roman Reigns made a comeback, won the Universal Championship and his close family feud with Jey Uso has been the best storyline in WWE currently in the eyes of many.

Surprisingly, the personal nature of the feud made it an instant hit and their Clash of Champions 2020 main event turned into a masterclass of storytelling. Jey Uso even revealed that their feud was supposed to be a one-off, but given the response it got, WWE made the most of it and booked a second match between them at Hell in a Cell 2020.

The two cousin brothers will now go head-to-head inside Hell in a Cell. Not only that, but it's the first Hell in a Cell match ever to have an "I Quit" stipulation. Paul Heyman spoke to Metro.UK to promote the Hell in a Cell PPV and stated that you must view Hell in a Cell to witness Roman Reigns' greatness and said that if you don't, you will feel as though you missed out on something special.

When talking about the importance of the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso match, Paul Heyman explained the significance of it:

"One man has to forfeit his claim to be better than the other. One man has to forfeit his goals of being the single biggest star in WWE, the Universal Champion," he said.

Paul Heyman also stated that there is far more than just the Universal title on the line:

"One man has to forfeit his privilege of even attempting to claim to be the head of the family. So there is a lot on the line, it’s not just the Universal Title."

What will be the Hell in a Cell fallout for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso?

Roman Reigns will be expected to retain the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. It's just a matter of how brutal the match is going to be. The Clash of Champions main event did wonders in setting up Roman Reigns as WWE's top heel and Hell in a Cell could serve to further enhance that image.

What comes next, we can't be sure. However, there have been reports of a potential Samoan faction when Jimmy Uso returns to action next year.