Paul Heyman says WWE RAW Superstar is almost on Brock Lesnar's level

Paul Heyman believes Bobby Lashley could match Brock Lesnar's level of stardom after WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

The heavyweights will go one-on-one in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. They previously met in a singles contest at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where The All Mighty emerged victorious following interference from Roman Reigns.

On Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Heyman said Lashley should be viewed on Lesnar's level if he defeats The Beast Incarnate again:

"He certainly should be if he can beat Brock Lesnar in their rematch. If he's 2 and 0 against Brock Lesnar, absolutely. I think Bobby Lashley has stepped up in the past few weeks to such an extent, what he did to Brock Lesnar in Oklahoma City, by just leaving him staring up at the ceiling through a smashed table, the fight this past Monday on RAW, it's not like Bobby Lashley looked bad in that one either."

Lashley and Lesnar were separated by several officials and superstars on this week's RAW after a massive brawl broke out between the rivals at ringside.

Paul Heyman explains why Brock Lesnar is currently a bigger star than Bobby Lashley

Like Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley competed in amateur wrestling and mixed martial arts outside of WWE.

Paul Heyman believes Lesnar's accomplishments away from sports entertainment, including his UFC Heavyweight Championship win, set him apart from his Crown Jewel 2022 opponent:

"Bobby Lashley is not as publicized as Brock Lesnar. Bobby Lashley wasn't an NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion or the UFC Heavyweight Champion, and along with that comes a lot of publicity for Brock Lesnar. Bobby Lashley will compete with anybody on the face of the planet, and Bobby Lashley waited 20 years for the opportunity to headline with Brock Lesnar."

Crown Jewel 2022 will also feature Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

