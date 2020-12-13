WWE's women's division has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years, and has several world-class performers with wide-ranging skillsets. The WWE SmackDown Women's division has been pretty strong over the last few months, first with the feud between Bayley and Sasha Banks, and now Sasha Banks feuding with Carmella.

Paul Heyman on if Carmella is good enough to beat Sasha Banks in WWE

After her appearance on Talking Smack, where Carmella was furious with SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks for getting herself disqualified on WWE SmackDown, Kayla Braxton asked her co-host Paul Heyman about the former SmackDown Women's Champion and if she can defeat Sasha Banks to win the title.

Heyman praised Carmella and spoke highly of her ability and the promise that she holds.

"Carmella has what it takes to take down anybody that is there in front of her. Carmella is that talented. Don't be swept away by the beauty and the glamor and sex appeal and the marketing and the promotion behind her as such. Understand, that's one definitely Class A-1 athlete that just walked on to the set. Someone very capable and quite experienced at being a champion. She knows what it takes to reach the top and stay there. Whether she can accomplish her goal or not remains to be seen."

Paul Heyman is good at judging talent in pro wrestlers, as he has been in various important positions in WWE, as well as being the head of ECW at their prime, so his praise of Carmella should be taken seriously.

Carmella will face off against Sasha Banks next weekend at TLC, and the former will try to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the second time in her career. The two faced each other on last week's SmackDown, and Banks defended her title only to get herself disqualified.

The one-time SmackDown Women's Champion returned to WWE television with a new gimmick in October and quickly entered into a feud with Banks after attacking her. Next weekend's match will be her first pay-per-view match since Money in the Bank in April.