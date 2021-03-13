Paul Heyman says WWE Superstar is ready to return one year after his last match

Paul Heyman has revealed that Jimmy Uso is prepared to return to WWE SmackDown to work.

Jimmy Uso’s brother, Jey Uso, has been involved in WWE storylines with Roman Reigns in recent months. Jimmy, by contrast, has not wrestled since he suffered a knee injury in a ladder match against John Morrison and Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 36.

Speaking on Talking Smack, Heyman provided an update on Jimmy Uso’s status during a conversation with Big E. Reigns’ special counsel told the WWE Intercontinental Champion that Jimmy could support him in a similar way to how Jey looks out for Reigns:

“Jey Uso, look at Jey Uso. He’s not just Main Event Jey Uso, he’s not just the right-hand man, he’s practically a secret service agent for Roman Reigns, for The Tribal Chief, for the end-all-be-all, for The Head of the Table, for the Universal Heavyweight Champion, for the main event of WrestleMania… which is why this morning I mentioned you. If you’re tired of it, if you want to protect that Championship reign, there is more than one Uso, and services are available.”

Jey Uso hinted in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino earlier this month that his brother could return soon. Find out Jey’s thoughts on the outcome of a possible Big E vs. Roman Reigns match in the video above.

Big E’s response to Paul Heyman on WWE Talking Smack

Big E did not like the sound of Paul Heyman's proposal

Paul Heyman did not require an immediate reply from Big E. Instead, he asked the eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion to take his offer under consideration in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 37.

Big E said he has learned a lot from Heyman on how WWE’s waters are usually shark-infested. He added that he plans to remain WWE Intercontinental Champion for an entire year before defeating Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38.

In the immediate future, Big E is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews at WWE Fastlane on March 21. At the same event, Daniel Bryan will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

