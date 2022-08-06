"He was genius at performing" - Paul Heyman says WWE Veteran mastered every role

Paul Heyman said WWE Veteran Terry Funk was a genius at performing and mastered every given role.

Terry Funk is a well-known hardcore legend who worked with ECW during its prime. Funk's career spans over 50 years as he is known for his longitivity in the business. He was a part of WWE when he teamed up with Mankind to win the tag titles.

Paul Heyman, who ran ECW and worked for WWE for years, was aware of Funk's capabilities as a performer. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the 56-year-old star heaped praise and discussed how Funk would master every given role:

“Terry Funk was a completely different style. He was genius at performing into the vision and expectations of the crowd he was performing for... What Terry Funk was great at was understanding what people paid to see. He didn’t define any particular role. He mastered them all. So anybody against Terry Funk would be great, because he would make it great.” [H/T -SI]

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso



“What Terry Funk was great at was understanding what people paid to see. He didn’t define any particular role. He mastered them all”



si.com/wrestling/2022… Paul Heyman on the legacy of Terry Funk:“What Terry Funk was great at was understanding what people paid to see. He didn’t define any particular role. He mastered them all” Paul Heyman on the legacy of Terry Funk:“What Terry Funk was great at was understanding what people paid to see. He didn’t define any particular role. He mastered them all”si.com/wrestling/2022…

In 2016, Funk made an on-screen appearance to give Dean Ambrose a chainsaw for his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32. Unfortunately, Ambrose never got to use it in the match.

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Paul Heyman talks about A&E Biography

Before becoming a special counsel to The Bloodline or advocate for The Beast Incarnate, Paul Heyman worked behind the scenes. He also ran the hardcore ECW promotion.

However, the organization was later brought by WWE and Heyman shifted his attention to RAW and SmackDown. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the 56-year-old discusses the biographies created by A&E which focuses on the life of WWE Superstars:

“I’m going to bring light to a portion of history that A&E is doing a Biography on. So far, I’ve been blown away by the quality and the narrative that has been told on these A&E Biographies. I answered truthfully for historical purposes, and to A&E’s massive credit, they hired some top flight directors to present these narratives.” [H/T -SI]

It will be interesting to see the stories told by Heyman of an era filled with competition. Other superstars such as Kurt Angle, Lex Luger and Goldberg have received their biographies as well.

Do you think Paul Heyman will go back to working behind the scenes? Sound off in the comments section.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far