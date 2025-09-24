  • home icon
  Paul Heyman seemingly confirms Brock Lesnar has joined The Vision

Paul Heyman seemingly confirms Brock Lesnar has joined The Vision

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 24, 2025 05:10 GMT
Seth Rollins, Heyman and Lesnar (via WWE
Seth Rollins, Heyman and Lesnar (via WWE's YouTube)

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is hinting that Brock Lesnar has joined The Vision. His latest post on his official X/Twitter handle could be an indication that The Beast Incarnate is now a member of The Vision.

Lesnar recently came face-to-face with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on SmackDown. He told Heyman that they should talk, to which the latter nodded in agreement. At Wrestlepalooza, Heyman did his signature introduction for Lesnar before his match with John Cena.

Now, Paul Heyman has shared a photo on his official X/Twitter handle, teasing that he will reveal "the dark secrets behind the scenes." Heyman's graphic includes a picture of Brock Lesnar as well, hinting that the veteran is now a part of The Vision.

Brock Lesnar dominated John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza

At SummerSlam 2025, Lesnar made his surprise return after a two-year hiatus. He attacked John Cena after the latter had lost the Undisputed WWE title to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two. At Wrestlepalooza, the two WWE legends faced off in one last encounter.

The match didn't even last 10 minutes, and The Beast Incarnate was the one standing tall when all was said and done. The result of the match left a bad taste in many fans' mouths, as they were expecting Cena to defeat Lesnar in their final outing in the squared circle.

Cena now has a handful of dates left in his contract before he finally retires from in-ring competition. He is set to call it quits in December, and will never step foot in the ring again. Cena will next take on AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. The two men were once fierce rivals, and fans are beyond excited to see them wrestle one last time before Cena's retirement.

Edited by Abhilash Mendhe
