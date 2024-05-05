Paul Heyman seemingly pleads with Jey Uso for help prior to his match at WWE Backlash

WWE Bloodline member Paul Heyman was recently seen acting differently backstage following Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga's bout against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

WWE Backlash in France saw Sikoa and Tonga take on Owens and Orton in a Street Fight. The Bloodline members were finding it hard to put away team R-KO until help arrived in the form of Tanga Loa who took out both babyfaces and joined brother Tama Tonga in the new iteration of The Bloodline.

Following the bout, and before former Bloodline member Jey Uso's match against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship, the heel stable members Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and the newly added Tanga Loa had a staredown with Jey. The Wiseman followed closely behind them but the legendary manager had a look of guilt and sorrow in his eyes. The Hall of Famer was seen nodding at Jey almost as if he was asking him to save him from Sikoa and his new allies.

Although no words were exchanged between the former stablemates, it is apparent that Paul Heyman is not enjoying his time away from Roman Reigns. He could certainly do with some help from Jey Uso.

Check out Heyman's reaction below:

It remains to be seen how the story regarding the new Bloodline will pan out and whether Paul Heyman will be reunited with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.