Paul Heyman seemingly takes a shot at Jimmy Uso ahead of WWE Fastlane

Paul Heyman is not too fond of Jimmy Uso and seemingly took shots at his fellow Bloodline mate on social media.

At Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns with two superkicks before walking away with a shocked Jey Uso. The Usos then defeated The Tribal Chief and Sikoa at Money In The Bank. But in a shocking turn of events, Jimmy betrayed his twin brother at SummerSlam during Jey's championship match against The Head of the Table at SummerSlam. Jimmy has since tried to align himself back with Roman Reigns.

WWE recently uploaded an 'Expectation vs. Reality' video on their Instagram, and Paul Heyman shared it to his IG stories, seemingly taking shots at Jimmy. The video features Heyman happily handing over the microphone to The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion outstretched his hand.

Further in the video, it features a clip from a segment from last week's SmackDown where Jimmy Uso tries to imitate Roman Reigns, but Paul looks shocked and does not hand the mic over to the former tag team champion.

WWE's official post on Instagram

Jimmy Uso has constantly been trying to get along with other members of The Bloodline. But Heyman doesn't seem to be enjoying him being around. He can be seen spying on Uso and reporting everything to The Tribal Chief over phone calls.

Paul Heyman will closely observe the bout at Fastlane

Since John Cena's comeback, Jimmy Uso has been involved in a scrap against him. Later. Solo Sikoa also joined in after a couple of weeks and took out The Phenomenal AJ Styles before he joined his former rival. The Bloodline, however, neutralized him by assaulting him backstage.

A week later, LA Knight decided to help the Leader of Cenation take down the members of The Bloodline. The Megastar then signed the official contract will team up with the 16-time World Champion to take on the team of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane.

With Roman Reigns highly unlikely to appear, the onus would be on Paul Heyman to ensure The Bloodline members follow Roman Reigns' lead and report everything to The Tribal Chief.

