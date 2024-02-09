Paul Heyman sends a bold message on behalf of Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40 press conference

In the lead-up to the WrestleMania 40 press conference, Paul Heyman took to social media to send a message on behalf of Roman Reigns.

Reigns and Heyman are confirmed to appear at the press conference, along with The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and other top WWE Superstars. This past Friday on SmackDown, The Bloodline duo was confronted by Rhodes and The Rock.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman sent out a bold by claiming that both he and Reigns are the "GOATs."

"If you're discussing #GOATs, there's one thing for certain... WE THE ONES!" wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

Paul Heyman invited the WWE Universe to attend the WrestleMania 40 press conference

In the lead-up to the WrestleMania 40 press conference, Paul Heyman invited the WWE Universe to attend the press conference.

Taking to social media, Heyman sent out the "most relevant invitation" and asked the WWE Universe to "acknowledge" The Tribal Chief in Las Vegas. He wrote:

"A MOST 'RELEVANT' INVITATION. Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. On behalf of the Reigning, Defending, Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, I hereby cordially invite you to ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF live, in person, this Thursday at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at 4pm Pacific Time (7pm Eastern) ... and is FREE to attend! Hosted by Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, this event will stream LIVE on Peacock and all WWE platforms, and will feature Triple H, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins, and is delivered by Pizza Hut!"

Roman Reigns could end up defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, The Rock, or against both men in a three-way.

