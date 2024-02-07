Paul Heyman sends a message to the WWE Universe ahead of WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event

Paul Heyman has taken to social media to publicly invite the WWE Universe to the upcoming WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, which will feature top names including The Rock and Roman Reigns.

On SmackDown last Friday night, The Great One made a surprise return to the company during the main event segment. Cody Rhodes told The Tribal Chief that he wouldn't be facing him at The Grandest Stage of Them All as expected, and instead, introduced The People's Champion, who had a staredown with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It was then announced that a press event would be held this Thursday in Las Vegas.

Paul Heyman took to X to send an invitation to the fans, encouraging them to attend the event, which is free. It'll be hosted by RAW commentators Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, and will feature several top stars.

"A MOST 'RELEVANT' INVITATION. Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. On behalf of the Reigning, Defending, Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, I hereby cordially invite you to ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF live, in person, this Thursday at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at 4pm Pacific Time (7pm Eastern) ... and is FREE to attend! Hosted by Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, this event will stream LIVE on Peacock and all WWE platforms, and will feature Triple H, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins, and is delivered by Pizza Hut!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman on The Rock confronting Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

After The Rock confronted Roman Reigns on SmackDown, The Wise Man took to his Instagram story to react to the two stars coming face-to-face.

Paul Heyman sent out a message to The Rock, saying:

"As my father used to say, just because you're paranoid doesn't mean the whole world is NOT against you!" Heyman shared.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see what will be announced at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event this Thursday.

Would you like to see Roman face Cody at WrestleMania or The Rock? Sound off in the comments below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE