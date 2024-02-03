"The whole world is NOT against you!" - Paul Heyman reacts to The Rock confronting Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has recently reacted to The Rock confronting Roman Reigns on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the final segment of the show, The Great One returned to the blue brand and came face-to-face with The Tribal Chief. This was moments after Cody Rhodes gave up his WrestleMania 40 main event spot, stating that he was not going to challenge Reigns at The Showcase of Immortals.

Taking to his Instagram story, Paul Heyman reacted to The Rock and Reigns coming face-to-face. He sent out a message in reaction to the same.

"As my father used to say, just because you're paranoid doesn't mean the whole world is NOT against you!" Paul Heyman shared.

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story below:

What the future has in store for The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief remains to be seen.

The Rock recently discussed the idea of a match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock recently joined the TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors. He also addressed the possibility of facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

While speaking in an interview on the Will Cain Show on Fox News, The Great One stated that a match against Reigns was a possibility.

The Rock said:

"We're talking about that right now. I'd like to consider myself a long gamer and a builder. So, the idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly, and I mean this respectfully of all the other WrestleManias before us, and keep in mind, Will, as you know, I was born into the wrestling business with my grandfather and my dad. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. back when it was called the WWF, my dad came along in the 80s, Rocky Johnson, and here I come along."

He went on:

"So, I think with all the success and the buildup of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. So, the short answer and the long answer is we're figuring it out."

The Rock vs. Reigns is yet to be officially announced for WrestleMania 40.

