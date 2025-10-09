Paul Heyman sends Braun Strowman a message after sudden comment from released star

Paul Heyman has now fired back at Braun Strowman. This came after The Monster Among Men called out an apparent lie. On WWE RAW, Paul Heyman had claimed that Bronson Reed was the only star who had ever managed to beat up Roman Reigns to such an extent, that he was not going to be able to stand up on his feet, and would need to be helped out of the ring on a stretcher. This was soon called out by Braun Strowman, who posted pictures of the times he had destroyed Reigns, leading to him being carried out on a stretcher. He also called Heyman Oswald Cobblepot, naming him the Batman villain, Penguin. Paul Heyman did not take too kindly to it. He replied to Strowman, saying that the post had bene brought to his attention. He appeared to not have an issue with Strowman himself, saying that he had nothing negative to say about or to him. However, he then went on to make the observation that he was glad to know that Strowman was actually alive, and said that it was something very few people knew or even cared about. &quot;Dear Mr. Strowman, Your post was brought to my attention. I have nothing negative to say about, nor to you sir. In fact, I am actually relieved and actually celebratory to learn you're still alive, something most of us didn't realize and even fewer cared about. With Love and Respect, Paul Heyman&quot;Braun Strowman was let go from WWE this yearEarlier this year, Strowman was released from WWE. Braun Strowman faced off against Jacob Fatu before WrestleMania 41 in a Last Man Standing Match, where he lost. This proved to be his last-ever match. Later, he was let go from the company with his contract not being renewed, when it came to expire on July 31. The star is currently a free agent.