  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Paul Heyman sends Braun Strowman a message after sudden comment from released star

Paul Heyman sends Braun Strowman a message after sudden comment from released star

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 09, 2025 03:45 GMT
Braun Strowman has sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)
Braun Strowman has sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)

Paul Heyman has now fired back at Braun Strowman. This came after The Monster Among Men called out an apparent lie.

Ad

On WWE RAW, Paul Heyman had claimed that Bronson Reed was the only star who had ever managed to beat up Roman Reigns to such an extent, that he was not going to be able to stand up on his feet, and would need to be helped out of the ring on a stretcher. This was soon called out by Braun Strowman, who posted pictures of the times he had destroyed Reigns, leading to him being carried out on a stretcher. He also called Heyman Oswald Cobblepot, naming him the Batman villain, Penguin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Paul Heyman did not take too kindly to it. He replied to Strowman, saying that the post had bene brought to his attention. He appeared to not have an issue with Strowman himself, saying that he had nothing negative to say about or to him. However, he then went on to make the observation that he was glad to know that Strowman was actually alive, and said that it was something very few people knew or even cared about.

Ad
"Dear Mr. Strowman, Your post was brought to my attention. I have nothing negative to say about, nor to you sir. In fact, I am actually relieved and actually celebratory to learn you're still alive, something most of us didn't realize and even fewer cared about. With Love and Respect, Paul Heyman"

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Braun Strowman was let go from WWE this year

Earlier this year, Strowman was released from WWE.

Braun Strowman faced off against Jacob Fatu before WrestleMania 41 in a Last Man Standing Match, where he lost. This proved to be his last-ever match. Later, he was let go from the company with his contract not being renewed, when it came to expire on July 31.

The star is currently a free agent.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications