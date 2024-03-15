Paul Heyman sends an emotional message for Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to send a seemingly emotional message to his client and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Heyman and Reigns have been aligned since 2020 when the latter returned at SummerSlam that year with his new heel persona. The Tribal Chief has been on a rampage ever since, holding the Undisputed Universal Championship for nearly 1,300 days. The Wiseman has been instrumental in Reigns' success over the last few years as his Special Counsel.

A few hours back, Paul Heyman kept his heel persona aside to send an emotional message to his Tribal Chief. He took to his Instagram stories and shared a backstage picture of himself with the Bloodline leader.

Heyman wrote that it was in such moments that he realized how grateful he was to be working alongside Reigns.

"It's in quite moments like this that I truly realize it's truly an honor to Acklowledge by Tribal Chief!"

RVD wants Roman Reigns to induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame

When the news about Paul Heyman being inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame broke, it led to an immediate outpouring of well wishes. There's also been much speculation on who should induct The Wise Man.

Appearing on the Taking You To School podcast, RVD suggested that Roman Reigns could be an excellent choice to induct his Special Counsel into the Hall of Fame.

"[I can see Roman Reigns doing it.] Yeah, I could see that. [They try to stay relevant sometimes with like a newer guy. Like for the Steiners it was Bron Breakker. So, I could see kinda them doing that.] Yeah, I could see them doing that too."

The Tribal Chief is all set to have an intense WrestleMania 40, as he will compete on both nights.

On Night 1, he will team up with his cousin The Rock to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. On Night 2, Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against The American Nightmare.

If Roman and The Rock win on Night 1, the following night's title match will have the "Bloodline Rules" stipulation. However, if they lose the tag match, the faction will be barred from ringside during the championship match.

