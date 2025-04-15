Paul Heyman sends first message after Roman Reigns finally snaps at him on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman experienced another emotionally turbulent night on WWE RAW this week after Roman Reigns snapped and shoved him during the closing segment of the show. The Wiseman has now shared his first message following the events of RAW.

The Tribal Chief came out seeking answers from Heyman, who has chosen to be on CM Punk's side at WrestleMania 41 to repay a favor he owed. Although Paul Heyman emphasized that it wasn't a betrayal, Reigns was in no mood to pay heed.

Seth Rollins, the third man in the upcoming match, also came out to further add fuel to the fire and instigated Roman Reigns against The Wiseman. Things soon came to a boil when Reigns shoved Heyman, leading to CM Punk coming out.

The three men then brawled, with Rollins having the last laugh as he struck his former Shield stablemate with a chair in a moment that was eerily reminiscent of events in 2014. Paul Heyman has now broken his silence following the chaotic ending to RAW in a video released on his X account.

Check it out below:

"It's WrestleMania week. It's off to a banging start, isn't it? It's WrestleMania week..Watch your hustle," said Heyman.

The Triple Threat match between Rollins, Punk, and Reigns will headline the Night One of WrestleMania 41, and there's no doubt it could potentially steal the show.

