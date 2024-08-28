Paul Heyman sends a four-word message days after The Bloodline took out Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman has sent a message directed at Roman Reigns on social media. A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, The Original Tribal Chief was put through the announcers table by Solo Sikoa and his stablemates.

Amid Reigns' absence, Heyman has been loyal to the man he still acknowledges as The Tribal Chief. Following WrestleMania XL, Sikoa declared himself the new Tribal Chief. However, Heyman refused to acknowledge the 31-year-old and was powerbombed through the announcers table.

On his Instagram Story, Heyman reshared the clip of him and Reigns sharing a moment of respect after The OTC's historic title reign ended. The Hall of Famer sent a four-word message, acknowledging Reigns.

"ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF," wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram Story below.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Reigns returned to WWE for the first time since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. After costing Sikoa his title match against The American Nightmare, Reigns set his sights on the Ula Fala but has been unable to regain it from his former Enforcer.

Jim Cornette believes WWE could save Paul Heyman's return for the right moment

According to Jim Cornette, The Bloodline storyline doesn't need Paul Heyman at the moment.

On The Experience, Cornette explained that Heyman's return could be saved for the future. He said:

"They don't even need him right now. That's the great part about it. I'm not trying to slough Paul off. I'm saying that's the great thing is that they don't even need him now. They can save it for whenever they want, when they do."

Since returning at SummerSlam, Reigns has been battling The Bloodline all by himself. With Jimmy Uso sidelined with an injury, the former Undisputed WWE Champion currently has no allies on the blue brand in his battle against Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

