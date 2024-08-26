Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline don't need the return of WWE legend, believes veteran: "They can save it"

A longtime wrestling veteran believes that Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline's storyline with Roman Reigns doesn't need a WWE legend currently out of action. Jim Cornette explained why Paul Heyman could continue to be off television until he's needed.

Before Reigns' return at WWE SummerSlam, The Bloodline took out Heyman after he didn't acknowledge Solo as the new Tribal Chief. They put the Hall of Famer through the announce table with a powerbomb, shocking the fans inside Madison Square Garden.

On a recent episode of his The Experience podcast, Cornette explained why it might be good to keep Heyman away from the current The Bloodline storyline. He wants WWE to save his return for when the company actually needs him back on television.

"They don't even need him right now. That's the great part about it. I'm not trying to slough Paul off. I'm saying that's the great thing is that they don't even need him now. They can save it for whenever they want, when they do," Cornette said. [6:14 - 6:31]

Paul Heyman has been away from television since The Bloodline's attack at the end of June. However, The Wiseman has been active on social media and was present at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Paul Heyman explains his absence on WWE TV

As mentioned above, Paul Heyman was at Fanatics Fest in New York City and had his own segment as part of Sam Roberts' Notsam Wrestling podcast. Heyman was asked about his absence on television and his potential return.

"What I don't want to do is just be on television for the sake of being on television. Everything we do has to be relevant. That's the whole theory behind the island of relevancy. If I were to come back at SummerSlam with Roman Reigns, it wouldn't have meant anything. There was nothing for me to contribute to that moment," Heyman said. [H/T Fightful]

The current story with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa is still brewing with the OTC being written off TV two weeks ago. Fans are anxious about who Reigns will recruit to back him up against Sikoa's Bloodline.

