Paul Heyman sends a four-word message after Roman Reigns destroys Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

WWE veteran Paul Heyman took to social media to send a four-word message following Jey Uso' brutal beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The Tribal Chief is set to face his cousin in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam this weekend, ahead of which the duo came face-to-face on the latest episode of SmackDown. While the opening segment just featured a war of words between Roman and Jey, things took an ugly turn in the main event as Reigns and Solo Sikoa launched a brutal attack on their sibling following his win over Grayson Waller.

Jey Uso was initially able to hold his own against the Bloodline duo. However, he could not overcome the numbers disadvantage and, in the end, was taken out by a combo of Spear and Samoan Spike.

Following the incident, Paul Heyman took to social media to send a short message.

"ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!" Heyman wrote.

Seth Rollins believes Jey Uso should be the one to end Roman Reigns' title run in WWE

The ongoing storyline between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns is one of the hottest acts in WWE over the last decade. The rivalry between the two laid down the foundation of The Bloodline, and it seems like the saga will reach its culmination point with another showdown between them.

Many are backing Jey to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief, as it is a fitting end to their feud. Seth Rollins also shares the same thought as The Visionary stated in a recent interview that he won't mind seeing Main Event Jey take down his cousin.

"If it ain't me, it's Jey Uso," he said.

The current World Heavyweight Champion also has unfinished business with Roman Reigns, as their last match ended in DQ after the latter kept attacking his former stablemate despite the referee's warning.

Rollins has stated his desire to face The Head of the Table multiple times, but WWE has kept them off each other's track since their last showdown.

Who do you think should be the one to Roman Reigns' historic title run? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.