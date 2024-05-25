Paul Heyman sends a heartfelt message to Roman Reigns 7 weeks after last appearance

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are widely acknowledged as one of the most dominant wrestler-manager duos in WWE history. Reigns is currently away from action, but that hasn't stopped Heyman from publicly praising The Bloodline leader.

The Head of The Table has not been seen since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The Special Counsel has nervously watched on SmackDown lately as The Bloodline undergoes significant changes.

It's not clear what Reigns is doing while on hiatus, but today the son of Sika Anoa'i celebrated his 39th birthday. The Wise Man took to social media today to wish his Tribal Chief a Happy Birthday. Heyman praised Reigns as the biggest box office attraction in the company's history and the Greatest of All-Time.

"Happy Birthday to My Tribal Chief, The Biggest Box Office Attraction in WWE History, The #GOAT Roman Reigns!," Paul Heyman wrote.

Reigns held the Universal Championship for 1,316 days, the longest reign ever for that particular title. He held the WWE Championship for 734 days, making it the sixth longest reign with that title after Bruno Sammartino's 2,803-day reign; Bob Backlund's 2,135-day reign; Hulk Hogan's title run that went for 1,474 days; Bruno's 1,237-day reign; and Pedro Morales' 1,027-day reign.

WWE legend and AEW star acknowledges Roman Reigns

Arn Anderson began his pro wrestling career in 1981. The Enforcer of the Four Horsemen began working as a WWE agent when WCW shut down in 2001. His 18-year tenure with WWE ended in February 2019, and later that year he joined AEW as a coach and on-screen talent.

Double A worked with many of today's top WWE Superstars when they were coming through the FCW and NXT developmental systems, including Roman Reigns.

Speaking to Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel WrestleBinge, Arn acknowledged The Tribal Chief and two other stars he's been close with through the years - AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes.

"I mean, how do you not respect Roman Reigns and what he has done? AJ Styles, I think, is a player. Cody Rhodes is a player," Arn Anderson said. [From 04:28 to 04:39]

Anderson has not wrestled since May 9, 2000. He picked up a DQ win over David Flair on WCW Thunder that night.

