Paul Heyman sends a message ahead of crucial SmackDown appearance

Paul Heyman sent a message to the fans ahead of his crucial SmackDown appearance tonight.

The entire storyline involving the Bloodline hit a fever pitch last week. After he was betrayed by his twin Jimmy Uso at SummerSlam, Jey demanded an explanation.

Jimmy Uso explained that he did what he did because he didn't want his brother to turn into someone like Roman Reigns. However, Jey didn't accept this explanation. As Jimmy proceeded to walk to the back, Jey attacked Roman and Solo Sikoa.

Jey Uso then called his brother back and superkicked him in the face before announcing that he quit the Bloodline and WWE.

Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that Paul Heyman would appear on the show to address the status of the Bloodline. After his SmackDown appearance, Heyman took to Twitter to send a message to the fans.

"Your #TribalChief has authorized his #wiseman to update everyone on the status of the #Bloodline, and I will do so live tonight on #SmackDown," he wrote.

It remains to be seen what the Roman Reigns' special counsel will have to say regarding the future of the Bloodline tonight on the blue brand.

