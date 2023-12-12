Roman Reigns' Wise Man, Paul Heyman, has shared a message thanking him ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Paul Heyman has managed some of the biggest names in WWE, including Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. He currently serves as The Wise Man to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In the absence of The Head of the Table, Heyman has handled The Bloodline according to the former's will.

Heyman recently took to Twitter to reshare a 35-year-old video. In the recording, he can be seen introducing The Original Midnight Express, a tag team he used to manage at the time. During the duo's match against Jerry Price and The Menace, the former Paul E. Dangerously also cut an intense promo targeting Jim Cornette.

In the post's caption, Heyman claimed to have gotten much better at his job. He concluded by thanking Roman Reigns for helping him reach the top of the business.

"OMFG, this is 35 years ago! THIRTY FIVE YEARS!!! Let's all please kindly note [that] I am soooooooo much better now than I was then. And ... 35 years later, and at the absolute very top of the industry. Thank you my #TribalChief!" Paul Heyman wrote.

You can view the tweet below:

LA Knight says his rivalry against Roman Reigns is far from over

Reigns has been away from WWE television after defending his title against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. Amid his absence, The Bloodline and The Megastar have been constantly crossing paths.

At a recent house show, LA Knight took on Solo Sikoa in a singles match, which ended in a DQ as Jimmy Usot attacked the 41-year-old. Fortunately for the former champion, Kevin Owens made the save.

Following the bout, Knight addressed the live crowd. He claimed that CM Punk and Randy Orton's return would not affect his rivalry with The Tribal Chief.

"First and foremost, I come out here looking for Bloodline. I get blindsided, I get picked up, and who comes out here but KO [Kevin Owens]. I will say thank you. Talking about common enemies, and all of a sudden, shows up CM Punk. And then shows [up] Randy Orton and all I hear is everybody gunning for Roman Reigns."

The Megastar further said Reigns should fight him first instead of the two returning superstars.

"Here's what goes out. If Roman Reigns has had enough tinkle in his loins and he shows up, he's got a lot of people gunning for him. But guess what, boys, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and everybody else, you have to get in line because I am telling whose game it is and what's everybody saying."

With Roman Reigns scheduled to return this week on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar will emerge as his next challenger.

