Paul Heyman sends a message aimed at Roman Reigns after The Rock's surprise appearance on WWE RAW

Following The Rock's unannounced appearance on Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman took to Twitter/X to send a message.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Rock will return to in-ring competition for the first time since 2016. He will team up with Roman Reigns for a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

After The Rock's confrontation with Rhodes on Monday Night RAW, Heyman asked the WWE Universe to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the moment in your day where you need to satisfy your desire to ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!" wrote Heyman.

Roman Reigns gave his honest opinion on Paul Heyman

During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns spoke about Paul Heyman. Reigns and Heyman are the original members and founders of The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief briefly spoke about Heyman's upcoming Hall of Fame induction. He also praised The Wise Man and discussed his contribution to the professional wrestling industry.

"I think whoever does it [Hall of Fame induction], they just need to be authentic. They just need to tell their story about Paul [Heyman]. There's going to be a lot of facts and a lot of history that you can lay down with The Wise Man... So I think whoever does it just needs to be themselves and tell the truth because Paul is an incredible man and he's an unbelievable man. And what he's done in this business. And I also think what he's done in his personal life. I know well because I work with him and I'm good friends with him. I just have the utmost respect for him. Nobody deserves a Hall of Fame induction more than him."

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman will appear on next week's Monday Night RAW. This will be The Tribal Chief's first appearance on the red brand in quite some time.

