Paul Heyman sends a message after announcing Tama Tonga as the new Right Hand Man of The Bloodline

The Bloodline has a new Right Hand Man in the form of Tama Tonga. On social media, Paul Heyman sent a message after confirming Tonga's position in the faction.

Tonga is a former New Japan Pro Wrestling star. He is a former multi-time IWGP Tag Team Champion and was part of the Bullet Club before leaving the faction. On the SmackDown episode after WrestleMania XL, Tonga debuted in WWE and joined The Bloodline, replacing Jimmy Uso.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman sent a short message after previously confirming Tonga's position on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

"NEW POST... AND A NEW RIGHT HAND MAN??" wrote Heyman.

Trending

Check out a screenshot of Heyman's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Haku revealed that he didn't know his sons, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, were joining The Bloodline

Wrestling legend Haku has admitted that he wasn't aware that his sons were joining The Bloodline. He recently opened up about Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa aligning with the Samoan faction.

Speaking with Bill Apter in a recent exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Haku stated that he was happy to see his sons sign with WWE and make their debuts. He said:

"I was surprised to see them in there and... [On being asked if he knew about his sons' joining WWE] No! I guess there was the deal, whatever it was, not to tell anybody. And they did a great job. You know, we are sitting at home and watch Tama coming in and of course Tonga Loa there. It was great, you know."

Tonga Loa debuted a few weeks after Tama Tonga. At Backlash France, he assisted Loa and Solo Sikoa in their tag team match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

This past Friday on SmackDown, the new Bloodline made another statement during their six-man tag team match against Owens and The Street Profits. The night concluded with the faction hitting a Triple Powerbomb on Owens through the announcer's table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback