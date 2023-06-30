Paul Heyman sends a message to Armando Estrada on Twitter

In his latest tweet, Bloodline's Paul Heyman had massive praise for former WWE on-screen manager Armando Estrada.

Armando made his main roster debut immediately after WrestleMania 22 as the late Umaga's manager. He did pretty well as a heel manager figure on WWE TV and helped Umaga establish himself as an unstoppable monster.

Armando Estrada recently revealed that he didn't tell his daughter about his WWE run until she turned 10. He wrote a heartfelt letter addressed to her and shared it on his official Twitter handle as well.

The tweet received a response from Paul Heyman, who had nothing but praise for Estrada.

"Hah hah!!! Jew could still become the dictator of Los Kentuckos!!! Dee former mayor of New Jork has talked about deeez voting mah-cheens. Dey will help overthrow the current regime! Hah hah! Take 1/3 General Garcia from “The In Laws” … 1/3 Father Guido Sarducci … and 1/3 of just letting Haz be Haz, and you get the formula for a truly unforgettable character that I absolutely LOVED working with!" Heyman wrote.

How did Armando Estrada respond to Paul Heyman's praise?

Heyman is one of the most respected veterans in the wrestling world. He has stayed relevant while many of his peers faded into obscurity.

Estrada responded to Heyman's tweet and stated that working with him was one of the highlights of his career.

Paul Heyman is a mainstay on WWE SmackDown, acting as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's "Special Counsel." Many fans rightfully regard the Wise Man as one of the most cunning and smart entities in the business.

Heyman aligned with Reigns three years ago, and the duo has been unstoppable on the blue brand ever since. The Bloodline dominated the main roster long before finally imploding at Night of Champions 2023.

Were you a fan of Armando Estrada when he was a regular act on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

