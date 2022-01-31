Paul Heyman sends a three-word message after betraying Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 saw yet another interesting twist in the saga of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and, of course, Paul Heyman.

The Beast Incarnate was scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley on the show. Paul Heyman walked away alongside Roman Reigns at the end of the match, hinting that the two are back together. This comes a few weeks after The Tribal Chief fired Heyman from his position as Special Counsel on SmackDown.

Following his massive betrayal, Paul Heyman has now broken his silence. He shared a picture of himself introducing Brock Lesnar at the show ahead of his WWE Championship match. The caption interestingly reads - "One ... Last ... Time". It could possible be hinting that his alliance with the Beast Incarnate is officially over for good.

Lesnar looked set to successfully retain his title during his bout against Bobby Lashley. However, Roman Reigns made an outside interference and attacked Lesnar.

Even more surprising was what followed as Reigns asked Paul Heyman to hand him the WWE title. Heyman obliged, and The Tribal Chief went on to hit Lesnar with it. Lashley took advantage of the situation and pinned him to become the new WWE Champion at the Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar had the last laugh at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

While things didn't go according to plan for Brock Lesnar in the WWE Championship match, he more than made up for it later in the night. The Beast Incarnate entered the men's Royal Rumble match at the #30 spot as a surprise entrant. In dominating fashion, he took less than three minutes to eliminate five WWE Superstars and win the Rumble.

While no official announcement has been made yet, all signs are pointing towards a WrestleMania 38 clash between Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

We might soon get a confirmation on the same as Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear on the RAW after Royal Rumble and make an announcement about his WrestleMania opponent.

